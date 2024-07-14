Olu of Warri bags award in UK as wife advocates reclaiming cultural value, identity

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, has been recognised with an award by Rt Hon. Baroness Verma, member of House of Lords, London for good leadership.

At the event, The Queen Consort of Warri Kingdom, Olori Atuwatse III, said that the imperative for the black continent to continue to propagate positive cultural and traditional values with the objective of reclaiming the identity of the continent is sacrosanct and cannot be over-emphasised.

She said that since her husband, Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri, ascended the exalted throne of his fore bear, he has taken notable positive steps to change negative traditional connotations that portray others as inferior, adding that one’s identity must be maintained in dignity and pride.

Olori, who stated this when she delivered a keynote address with the theme: ‘Africa’s Sustainable Future: Redefining its Global Identity’ at the 14th African Achievers Awards (AAA) at the Parliament House United Kingdom, insisted that “stories we hear and or are told about us have a far reaching effect.”

She noted that to address some of these challenges, His Majesty Ogiame Atuwaste III and herself founded (Elevate Africa) in order to contribute their quota to channelling Africa ideas into solutions for the continent and the world just as she tasked other change-makers to come together and speak with one voice.

She said: “I’m here to share my thoughts with fellow lovers of our great continent. My husband and I share your passion; so, it feels fitting that I should start by telling you something he did a few years ago.

“As the king of the Warri Kingdom, he had long been burdened by how certain traditional terms of identity had taken on negative connotations promoting segregation. So, he boldly changed those long-used terms to ensure everyone is seen and identified as freeborn. He also explained why redefining our communal identity mattered, and his words still echo in my mind.

“Some weeks ago, while speaking in London, I talked about how my heart sometimes skips when I hear an African country mentioned in a movie or show. I brace myself, wondering if it will be yet another negative portrayal. Unfortunately, time and time again, some Africans and the rest of the world have produced the outcomes of these seeming ‘prophetic’ narratives. But when someone mentions ‘the city of love,’ Paris immediately comes to mind. These examples might seem small, but they’re a stark reminder of how powerful identity and narrative can be.

“We must come together, trade together, build solutions together, and speak with singularity on the global stage—we must stop saying what Africa does not want and we must begin to speak to who we are and what we want for ourselves and for our continent.”

Highlight of the well-attended event was the presentation of the (Leadership & Community Development) awards category to the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, by Baroness Verma, member of House of Lord, London.

Baroness Verma in her brief remarks, expressed joy that Africans have taken up the responsibility to shape the continent by telling their stories the way it should be and not as others want to see it.

The awardees include, Visu Thembekwayo, founder/CEO MyGrowth Fund venture partner South Africa, and Caleb Muftwang, governor of Plateau State (Excellent & Outstanding Leadership) category while Rex Idaminabo is the organiser of Africa Achievers Awards.

Others are Moses Bliss (Excellence in Contemporary Music) category; Abena Opong-Asane, minister for Implementation, United Kingdom; Sam Shivute, chairman, Namibia Revenue Agency and member of Parliament for Mafinga Constituency, Zambia.