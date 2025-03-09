Olori Atuwatse III

Queen Consort of Warri Kingdom, Her Royal Majesty, Olori Atuwatse III, has made a call for greater inclusion of women in governance, urging stakeholders to rewrite the narrative of leadership in Nigeria.

Speaking at the Art for Governance Exhibition in Abuja, an event initiated by the Office of the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, in partnership with ElectHER, the Advocacy for Civic Engagement (ACE Centre), the National Assembly Library Trust Fund, and the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, Olori emphasised that the nation’s progress is hindered when women are sidelined from decision making processes.

Reflecting on Nigeria’s historical narratives, the Olori questioned the minimisation of women’s contributions to nation-building. She cited the example of Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, whose legacy is often reduced to being the first woman to drive a car, rather than recognizing her as a fearless activist and advocate for human rights.

“Mrs. Ransome-Kuti didn’t just drive a car, she drove change,” the Olori declared. “Yet, our history books often reduce women’s roles to footnotes, and in doing so, we rob our daughters of powerful role models.”

She stressed that this erasure of female leadership has real consequences, reinforcing the idea that governance is a male domain, when in reality, women have always played pivotal roles in shaping Nigeria’s destiny.

The Art for Governance Exhibition, which aimed to use art as a tool for advocacy and civic engagement, was specifically designed to advance critical discussions on affirmative action, gender equity, and inclusive governance.

The exhibition showcased powerful artistic expressions that highlighted the importance of female empowerment and the urgent need to reform governance structures to accommodate more women.

Currently, women constitute less than 5% of Nigeria’s National Assembly, with slightly better representation in ministerial roles at around 20%. This, according to the Olori, is not just a fairness issue but a national development crisis.

“Studies have shown that female legislators prioritise education, healthcare, and community infrastructure—all fundamental to sustainable development. When we exclude women from leadership, we are leaving money on the table. We are weakening our own nation-building strategy.”

She acknowledged the contributions of remarkable female leaders like Orode Uduaghan, commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Community Support Services, and Girl Child Development in Delta State, but insisted that Nigeria needs many more women in governance.

The Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Abuja, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, had earlier emphasised this point in his official invitation to the Olori, where he noted that the exhibition was a crucial platform to advocate for legislative reforms, particularly the Special Seats Bill, which seeks to increase women’s representation in governance.

“Your presence at this distinguished gathering,” he wrote in his invitation, “is invaluable as we engage with high-profile leaders from government, business, and the private sector to champion the cause of equitable governance.”

The exhibition was part of a broader push within the National Assembly to foster policies that remove barriers to women’s full participation in leadership, from family-friendly workplace practices to zero tolerance for harassment and gender bias.

The Olori also urged women to step up and increase their visibility, ensuring that the next generation sees leadership as their birthright, not a privilege. But she also called on men to become active allies, supporting qualified women in leadership roles and dismantling systems that keep women on the periphery of power.

“Dear men, we need you to challenge the biased systems that limit women’s opportunities. Support qualified women in your institutions. Advocate for policies that create pathways for women to lead.”

She highlighted the need for political parties to actively recruit and support female candidates, as well as for leaders to appoint women not just in “women’s affairs” roles but across key economic, security, and governance sectors.

As she concluded her speech, the Olori issued a resounding call for a new chapter in Nigeria’s democracy one where women’s contributions to nation-building are not footnotes but headlines, not exceptions but expectations.

“Nigeria’s progress will be accelerated when we leverage our full strength,” she declared. “Let us commit to building a future where leadership reflects the diversity and potential of our entire nation.”

