Olatunji Disu assumes duty as FCT Commissioner of Police, vows zero for crime

Olatunji Disu, the newly appointed Commissioner of Police for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), officially assumed duty today, promising a zero-tolerance on crime and criminality.

In his inaugural speech at the FCT Police Command headquarters in Abuja on Monday, Disu outlined his vision for enhanced security in the nation’s capital.

Disu, the 32nd Commissioner of Police for the FCT, expressed gratitude to the Inspector General of Police for the appointment and acknowledged the security challenges faced by the territory.

“I am acutely aware of the security challenges facing the FCT and the foundational work laid by my predecessors to maintain relative peace,” he stated.

He pledged to build on previous efforts and further improve the security situation. In his first address, Disu also promised stronger partnerships with local organizations, community leaders, and residents.

His focus on collaboration and open communication is aimed at addressing the ongoing security concerns in the FCT.

During his speech, CP Disu highlighted the importance of trust between the police and the public, stressing that their feedback would play a vital role in shaping security strategies.

“Your insights and feedback will be invaluable as we navigate these challenges together,” he stated, encouraging citizens to participate in crime prevention and security initiatives actively.

He emphasized the importance of enhancing community policing to make officers more visible and accessible, fostering stronger relationships with residents. Strengthening intelligence capabilities is also a priority, with plans to address criminal activities and potential threats before they escalate.

CP Disu highlighted the use of modern technology, such as data analytics and surveillance systems, to improve police operations and efficiency.

Additionally, continuous training for officers will be a focus to ensure they are equipped with the latest policing techniques and skills.

The Commissioner aimed to boost public engagement by launching town hall meetings and outreach programs to build a closer connection between the police and the community.

CP Disu further called for public cooperation, emphasizing that “policing is a collective responsibility, and together, we can create a safer and more secure environment for all.”

Share