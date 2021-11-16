Olajide Oyewole, Piper Africa set to hold summit on ESG Sustainability

In a bid to help companies become innovators in sustainability, Olajide Oyewole LLP – a member of DLA Piper Africa, is set to hold a webinar for African companies directors to broaden their knowledge on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues.

This comes against the backdrop of the outcomes of COP26, as the environmental impact of businesses and countries is highlighted as world heads and business leaders seek to address the challenges and embrace the opportunities surrounding ESG issues.

Lawmakers, regulators, shareholders, and society at large are all waking up to the critical nature of environmental risks and opportunities and how they impact activities across business and economic ecosystems.

Leading global companies are now actively making significant commitments to ESG targets and incorporating sustainability considerations into their business models and long-term strategies. Institutional investors are also contributing to the pressure on companies to be sustainability leaders.

This virtual summit will feature prominent speakers such as Khaled Abdelaziz El Dokani, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive, Lafarge PLC; Karl Toriola, Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria; Tokunbo Ishmael, Board Chairman, African Private Equity & Venture Capital Association; Alex Tamlyn, Partner & Head EMEA Capital Market Practice DLA Piper; and Bola Tinubu, Partner, Olajide Oyewole LLP: a member of DLA Piper Africa.

This webinar is themed “Director Oversight of ESG: Navigating the Board’s Role and Building an ESG Competent Board”. It will cover different aspects of ESG considerations and opportunities for companies from the directors’ perspective and empower directors to drive long-term value by sustainability principles into their business models and corporate strategies.

The virtual summit is scheduled for November 18, 2021 by noon and interested participants are to register on https://bit.ly/3D8Uz9h.