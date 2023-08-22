Fagbemi urged to ensure security organisations follow court orders

Pelumi Olajengbesi, an Abuja-based human rights attorney has called on Lateef Fagbemi, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, to make sure Nigeria security agencies follow court orders as he assumes his role as Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

Olajengbesi, the managing partner of the Abuja-based law firm, Law Corridor, urged the new AGF to correct the mistakes made by his predecessors since May 1999, when Nigeria returned to democracy after a period of military rule.

The lawyer tasked Fagbemi on making sure that the nation’s security agencies abide by the terms of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015, particularly with regard to following court decisions.

“With the assumption of office of the new AGF, Nigerians will want security agencies to full comply with the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015, especially regarding the obedience to court orders,” he said in a statement released Tuesday.

Read also: Electoral Act, 2022 has enhanced Nigeria’s electoral processes — Fagbemi

“The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies cannot continue to disobey court orders.

“As the AGF said during his ministerial screening by the Senate, ‘the DSS cannot be an island onto itself and the EFCC cannot continue to behave as if there is no law’.”

He noted that Nigerians will desire to see a new Nigeria where security agencies and every authority in Nigeria obey court orders as mandated by Section 287 of the constitution.