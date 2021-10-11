Okunbo family shares last moments as ‘Captain Hosa’ lands at his resting place

After a whole week programme preceding the burial of the Late Idahosa Wells Okunbo, the deceased Nigeria’s billionaire businessman has finally landed at his resting place in his home in Benin City, Edo State capital.

The Late ‘Captain Hosa’ was buried in Benin on Friday, October 8, 2021, in a small gathering and a special moment strictly for the family of the patriarch, who until his death was a philanthropic giant and Edo people’s hero.

The short service, which included a grand procession, followed by his family, was held at the ‘Wells Hosa Greenhouse Farm,’ a first of its kind commercially successful and indigenously owned greenhouse farm in the country.

He was accompanied by a few to a specially built and grand tomb at the centre of the premises, a memorial place that would be his final home.

The service was conducted by Goodheart Ekwueme, an apostle, who encouraged the family to partake in the dust-to-dust ritual after a brief announcement of the interment.

The solemn service ended when the late Okunbo lowered to the ground, and the family bowed out with their last respects to a man that had changed their world, and father that would remain with his children forever.