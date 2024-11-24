Okpebholo restores full rights to Oba of Benin, supports artefact ownership

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has reinstated the full statutory rights of the Benin Monarch, Oba Ewuare II, while abolishing the traditional councils in Edo South that were created under the previous administration.

In a significant move, the governor also expressed support for the Federal Government’s gazette that formally recognizes the Oba’s palace as the rightful custodian of artefacts looted during the 1897 Benin massacre by British colonial forces.

Additionally, Okpebholo’s administration reversed the decision of the previous government to convert the Oba Akenzua II Cultural Centre into a motor park. In a statement released on Sunday by Fred Itua, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Okpebholo announced plans to restore the facility for its original purpose as a cultural hub.

“This administration is restoring the Oba Akenzua Centre to a suitable condition for its original purpose,” the statement read. “This administration also hereby abolishes the new traditional councils in Edo South, created by the last administration.”

The governor also restored the financial entitlements of the Benin Traditional Council, ordering that the pre-existing structures before the creation of the abolished councils be reinstated.

Okpebholo reiterated his commitment to the construction of the Benin Royal Museum, designed to house the repatriated Benin artefacts. The state government distanced itself from the Museum of West Africa Art (MOWA), a project proposed by the previous administration for the same purpose.

“The Federal Government has issued a gazette recognizing the ownership and custody of the repatriated Benin artefacts to the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II. This was done through a Government Notice No.25 in the Federal Republic of Nigeria Official Gazette No.57, Volume 110,” the statement added.

Okpebholo reaffirmed his administration’s respect for the traditional rights of the Benin Monarch, emphasizing the governor’s pledge to support the Oba in preserving the rich cultural heritage of the Benin Kingdom.

This decision is seen as a significant step toward strengthening the historic and cultural identity of the Benin Kingdom while addressing controversies from the past administration’s policies.

