Okpebholo flags off flyover bridge in Edo

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, yesterday flagged off the construction of a flyover bridge at Ramat Park, Benin.

He said the essence is to decongest the heavy traffic in the city centre.

Performing the ground-breaking ceremony, Governor Okpebholo said his administration will also undertake two more constructions of flyover bridges at Dawson road Junction and Sapele road/Adesuwa road junction, all in Benin City.

He added that the completion of Ramat Park flyover in Benin City will transform the economy and social fortunes of the capital City and Edo State.

Besides, the Governor said Ramat Park is a gateway to Benin City and other parts of the country and that the construction of the bridge will provide ease of life for motorists in Benin City and commuters along the two corridors of the Benin-Auchi Express Way and Benin-Asaba Express Way.

“I warmly welcome you to the ground breaking and flag-off ceremony of the construction of the Ramat Park Flyover here in Benin City.

“We have gathered to witness the beginning of a very important project that will transform the economy and social fortunes of our capital city and indeed Edo state. Ramat Park is a gateway to Benin City and other parts of the country.

“Therefore, Ramat Park Fly-Over will provide a new lease of life for motorists in Benin City and communities along these two corridors; the Benin-Auchi Expressway and the Benin-Asaba Expressway.

“During our campaigns a few months ago, I specifically promised to construct fly-overs to ease transportation and reduce the traffic gridlock in our city. Today, one week into my administration, we are here to fulfil that promise and deliver the dividends of democracy.

“This is the first flyover we are constructing and we are going to construct more. There will be one by Dawson Road junction and another one by Sapele Road/Adesuwa Road junction.

“Benin City was the first capital city of Africa when the Europeans first came to the continent in the 14th century. So, we must give the city a befitting facelift to also encourage the development of tourism.

“Let me use this opportunity to appreciate the Speaker and other honourable members of the House of Assembly for their cooperation. To the contractor, CCECC Nigeria Limited, we look forward to seeing you work day and night to meet the 18-month completion period.

“Let me assure Edo people that in the execution of this project, my administration will abide by all relevant laws.

