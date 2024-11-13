Okonjo-Iweala set for second term as WTO DG

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO)

Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is now set to serve her second term as the director-general of the World Trade Organization.

The WTO had earlier confirmed that Okonjo-Iweala was the sole candidate for the position.

A statement by the organisation on Saturday said Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria’s former finance minister, confirmed her willingness to serve a second four-year term on September 16.

The WTO began preparations to fill its director-general position on October 8 and allowed nominations till November 8.

Petter Olberg, chairman of the WTO’s General Council, told member-countries in a message that no additional nominations were received by the organisation by November 8 deadline.

But in a separate message seen on the WTO’s website, the global trade institution said Ambassador Ølberg, based on his contacts with delegations over the past days, will convene a special formal meeting of the General Council on 28 and 29 November.

“The first day of the General Council meeting would allow members to hear a presentation from DG Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her vision for the WTO, followed by a question-and-answer session, the Chair said. The second day could then provide an opportunity for members to take a decision on the appointment of the next Director-General,” the WTO said.

By implication, Okonjo-Iweala could be re-elected by November 29 if there is a unanimous agreement.

