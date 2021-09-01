Ojeikhoa wins Outstanding Experiential Marketing Personality of the Decade award

Otis Ojeikhoa, managing director and chief executive officer of Brands Optimal Limited has been named as the winner of the Outstanding Experiential Marketing Personality of the decade at the Marketing Edge Brands and Advertising Awards of Excellence 2021 held in Lagos.

Ojeikhoa was awarded in recognition, appreciation, and celebration of his professional and entrepreneurial odyssey over the years, with particular reference to his exemplary personal professional credentials and his company’s best-in-class performance over the period.

He has been recognized and celebrated for the trail-blazing contributions which he has made to the sub-sector and the larger Nigerian economy in the last ten years.

According to the organisers of the awards, industry regarded and highly authoritative magazine, the awards board zeroed in on Ojeikhoa after thorough scanning of the experiential marketing sub-sector with particular reference to the individual professionals cum entrepreneurs that made the sub-sector tick.

“Otis Ojeikhoa stood shoulder higher than his peers in the contest for the category,” the board said.

Responding to the award, the Brands Optimal boss disclosed that it was, indeed, both humbling and thrilling.

“Anyone in my shoes and such limelight could not but be surprised that what one has been doing in one’s little corner over such a long period (ten long years) was been taken note of by such industry ombudsman as Marketing Edge which the entire industry and the larger marketing communications ecosystem in Nigeria and beyond knows and respects for its larger than life stature and its unassailable credibility across board,” he said.

He then dedicated the award to his agency’s clients which cut across virtually all sectors of the Nigerian economy; and the entire staff of his agency for their professionalism and commitment.

He assured that the Marketing Edge award could only inspire him and his team to not rest on their oars; but continue to break new grounds and expand the frontiers of experiential marketing in Nigeria, Africa, and the globe.

Ojeikhoa is Nigeria’s experiential marketing prodigy and a leading light in the sub-sector of the Nigerian marketing communications industry.