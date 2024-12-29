Oil Theft: Group vows to continue to expose culprits to boost production 

A Non-Governmental Organisation, the Centre for Civic Public Awareness (CCPA) has pledged to continue to expose individuals profiting from crude oil theft to boost the nation’s oil production.

The group said, as stakeholders in the Niger Delta, it was concerned about the activities of illegal oil bunkering, adding that it has endangered lives, untimely deaths and hindered national aspirations for increased crude oil production.

This was contained in a statement jointly issued at the weekend by Dr. Theophilus Arebamen Okojie and Edosomwan Samuel Iroghama, Coordinator and Publicity Secretary of the Centre.

The statement cautioned against innuendos targeted at High Chief Government Ekpemupolo Tompolo, Dr Dennis Otuaro and their associates over their unwavering stance against oil theft and the protection of national assets.

It noted: “Their (individuals) courage in executing the oil pipeline contract deserves recognition and not condemnation.”

The Centre expressed dismay that some “economic saboteurs” at home and their comrades abroad who allegedly left Nigeria because of Tompolo and his associate’s curtailment of their illegal access to crude oil have resorted to defaming the latters’.

According to the group, “the Police, DSS and others must act swiftly, starting with the arrest of Jude Gbaboyor, who spreads unverifiable, defaming and misleading information on social media.

“These are of cyberbullying, injurious and targeted against High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, Dr Dennis Brutu Otuaro and their associates.

“We have credible information that the “sins” of Tompolo, Dr. Dennis Otuaro, and others, stem from their dedication to eliminating vandals and oil theft in the Niger Delta, thereby enriching the nation’s economy and protecting the environment.

“Their sole complaint is that Tompolo and his associates have rendered them jobless—jobs associated with oil bunkering, pipeline vandalism, and environmental degradation.”

