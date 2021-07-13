Ohanaeze, Afenifere, others to dialogue on Nigeria’s security threats Wednesday

The leaders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Afenifere, Arewa consultative Forum and other socio-cultural groups will on Wednesday, 14th July dialogue on the security challenges in Nigeria with the aim of proffering solutions to tackle the threats and douse ethnic and religious tensions in the country.

The dialogue which will be held virtually has the theme “Solving Nigeria’s Security Conundrum: The Pan-Nigerian Approach”, and is being hosted by the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (The ICIR).

Other participants expected at the dialogue are, former senator representing Cross River South Senatorial District, Florence Ita Giwa; and Spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed.

The ICIR in a statement on Tuesday explained that the dialogue is aimed at harvesting ideas that can help to halt Nigeria’s security challenges, ranging from kidnapping to banditry, terrorism to other security threats in the country.

The Centre said the conversation is also expected to raise critical questions about Nigeria’s leadership problem and proffer solutions to ethnic, religious and other primordial tensions facing the country.

Executive director of The ICIR, Dayo Aiyetan, says the dialogue is one of the investigative news platform’s means of contributing to the peace, harmony and democratic development of the country.

He hoped that issues slated for deliberation would help to shape policies and strategies of the Federal Government to arrest some of the challenges facing the nation.

“The ICIR cannot afford to keep quiet when the nation is drifting towards anarchy,” Aiyetan said.

“We investigate a lot of critical issues and help to stem corruption, abuse of office and other vices in the country. We wish to take it further by galvanising dialogue on insecurity, which is important at this critical moment.”