Shamsedeen Ogunjimi, newly appointed Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF) officially assumed office in Abuja on Monday, promising, among other things, to restore the image of the Treasury House, push fairness and carreer development.

During a brief welcome ceremony, Ogunjimi emphasised the importance of teamwork and cooperation among the Treasury staff to restore the image of the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF).

He also acknowledged the institution’s past challenges, including corruption allegations against previous accountants-general, which he said, had eroded public confidence.

He emphasised the importance of unity, teamwork, and professionalism to revitalise the Treasury’s image.

This was as he urged all staff to work together to enhance transparency and accountability, stressing that collective effort is crucial for restoring public trust in the institution.

He encouraged the staff to put aside past differences and work together towards a common objective.

His appeal comes after facing conflictual situations with his predecessor, Oluwatoyin Madein.

Ogunjimi urged staff to focus on moving forward collectively, ensuring that every action contribute positively to the public perception of the Treasury.

Read also: Tinubu appoints Babatunde Ogunjimi, Accountant General of the Federation

“We are not going to polarise the House. The task ahead is enormous, we can’t be fighting ourselves, if we must achieve our goals.

“We are one family, whether you are a Treasury Officer or support staff. The spirit of togetherness must be in everyone,” he emphasised.

He spoke on the need to maintain integrity and professionalism, noting such values as essential for building trust and credibility with the public.

“If I fail, every single one of you here have failed, I am ready to commit myself, my life, to the service of this institution.

“I am here to do everything possible to make sure that Treasury is an envy of all institutions in Nigeria,” he stated.

He further assured Treasury officers that he would not yield to external pressures to unfairly remove or transfer staff, and that his administration would prioritise fairness and career development.

He also promised not be swayed by personal preferences or external influences, and that decisions would be made based on merit and the best interests of the institution.

“I have been a victim of CEOs requesting the removal of Directors of Finance and Accounts (DFAs) they don’t like. I will not follow that path. I will give everyone a fair hearing.”

“If anything is bothering you, feel free to come to me. I am your AGF, and I will listen to you. I am a good listener, and I will support you.”

Share