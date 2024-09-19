Ogun to host $5m British battery recycling plant

Richard Montgomery, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria

A five-million-dollar British battery recycling company is to be set up in Ogun State.

Richard Montgomery, the British High Commissioner in Nigeria, stated this on Wednesday when he led some officials of the Commission on a courtesy call on the State governor, Dapo Abiodun, in his office in Abeokuta.

Montgomery said that when the recycling plant was operational, it would be the best in Africa.

He said, “My brief visit to this state is about the deal put together for recycling, which is moving out of Lagos State and establishing a new plant here for recycling e-waste.

“The Ogun Invest and the Director General, Lands are working to ensure the deal comes off the line, and I am glad to be here to join the final conversation. I think that will bring new technology and new jobs to the State.

“The battery we will be manufacturing in Ogun State will be the first of its kind in Africa, and we will make the State the leader in battery recycling in Africa.

“For the first time, it is now possible to recycle the cell back into chemical form in Africa and export the black mass, which contains the minerals inside the battery, to make new batteries.

“It is really exciting that we received support from Ogun Invest, and officials from the Bureau of Lands confirmed the Certificate of Occupation. We can say that the investment will be about five million dollars, and we want Ogun State to be the place where this industry can grow”, Montgomery said.

He noted that his Country would like to participate in energy, technology, tertiary education, agricultural processing, and also explore how to find more United Kingdom-linked companies to invest in the State, adding that discussions are ongoing with the State team on how to proceed in the coming year.

Montgomery hinted that their visit to the State was partly to review the progress being made in Ogun State as the industrial hub of the nation and how the State has fared in the areas of infrastructure and creating a conducive environment for business to thrive.

The High Commissioner noted that his Country was not only interested in what the State has achieved in the last five years, but is also trying to identify business opportunities for his Government and his Country’s companies to invest in.

He stated that British International Investment, a financial development institution, had invested in one of the major cashew processing and export companies, adding that his Country is ready to offer technical assistance to the state’s mass transit system, which is currently being test-run.

Responding, Governor Abiodun noted that the State has a large expanse of land suitable for the cultivation of food and cash crops, just as large deposits of limestone and other minerals are found in the State.

He said the State is home to numerous manufacturing companies and has the biggest industrial park as a result of the gas pipelines from the Niger Delta that crisscross the length and breadth of the State.