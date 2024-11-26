Ogun targets HIV-free state by 2030, creates 3 treatment centres

Tomi Coker, Commissioner for Health in Ogun State

Tomi Coker, Commissioner for Health in Ogun State has said that the State Government is pulling all medical and clinical strings to ensure HIV/AIDS is vigorously controlled, targeting a free HIV/AIDS status for the State in 2030.

Consequently, the State Government has established a one-stop-shop screening and treatment in the three Senatorial Districts that make up the State, beginning from Idi-Aba in Ogun Central for the 2024 with a budgetary allocation for establishment of the remaining two in Ogun Ease and West Senatorial Districts in 2025.

Speaking at the Press Briefing to mark World AIDS Day 2024 in Ogun State, the Commissioner assured of a plan to intensify efforts in eradicating the spread of HIV/AIDS particularly among the vulnerable through adequate public awareness, as well as cooperation and support from the people.

Coker, who spoke at the Press Briefing organised by Ogun State Agency for the Control of AIDS , held in commemoration of the day, with the theme, “Take the Right Path: Sustain HIV Response, Stop HIV among Children in Ogun State” in Abeokuta, emphasised the need to focus on preventing mother-to-child transmission (PMTCT) and ensuring that children living with HIV have access to care and treatments.

She highlighted the State’s achievements in combating HIV, including the creation of the Ogun State Alternate Medicine Board, engagement of additional implementing partners, training of Traditional Birth Attendants and community-based organisations.

“HIV/AIDS continues to pose a significant public health challenge in Nigeria, with an estimated 1.9 million people living with the virus as of 2020. In Ogun State, about 30,350 individuals are receiving HIV treatment, with children making up approximately two percent of this population”, she said.

Coker stressed that sustaining the momentum of the HIV response requires a comprehensive approach, involving prevention, testing, treatment, and support services, calling for increased funding for HIV programmes, tackling social determinants of health, strengthening community engagement.

Earlier, Kayode Akinmade, Special Adviser to Governor on Media and Communication, said it was imperative to scale-up awareness on AID/HIV through public enlightenment and education, in order to halt the virus totally.

He assured that the Ministry of Information and Strategy would continue to support the course of disseminating information against the spread of virus.

In their separate remarks, representatives of AID Prevention Initiative in Nigeria (APIN) and Damien Foundation, Belgium, Micheal Ohue and Edwin Osunde respectively, said the fight against the infection was achievable, pledging to sustain their support to the state government in eliminating it.

