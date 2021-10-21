Ogun screens 1,000 pupils for eye defects

Having observed the increasing cases of eye defects among the elderly in the country in recent time, the Ogun state government has conducted a series of eye screenings for no fewer than 1,000 pupils drawn from Junior Secondary Schools in the three Senatorial Districts of the state in commemoration of the 2021 World Sight Day.

Speaking in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital during the screening exercise organized by the State Committee on Eye Health in collaboration with the Ogun State Primary Health Care Development Board (OGPHCDB) on Wednesday, Oluwatoni Onabolu, Consultant Ophthalmologist, said that the move was to identify the visual perception of students at the Junior Secondary classes as visual impairment affects learning and overall academic performance of pupils and students.

Onabolu, who is also the Vice-Chairman of the Committee, stated that limited access to eye care especially from childhood, among low-and middle-income earners were among the causes of the rising numbers of people living with vision impairment, stressing that there is a need to take eye care more seriously right from the young age.

Also speaking, Tola Aina, the state coordinator for Eye Health, OGPHCDB, said that the day was set aside by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other international health agencies, to create awareness on the causes and prevention of blindness and visual impairments, emphasising that eye health needed to be accepted as part of their well-being and overall health.

Aina explained that out of the 1020 students screened, 91 of them were given eye glasses and 156 received medications to treat and manage eye defects, while some others were referred for further assessment and care in government health facilities closest to them.

Responding on behalf of other beneficiaries, Grace Jonah and Omotade Adeyinka respectively appreciated the State government for making their eye health paramount, promising to ensure they take proper care of their eyes.

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Government has installed a solar-powered panel at Opeoluwa Health Center in Ogbogbo at Ijebu North- East Local Government Area of the State, just as the Ministry of Rural Development installed similar panels in Ijado Community Health Center in Yewa South, Lumafon Community Health Center in Ijebu East and Ikomi Oba Community Health Center in Yewa North Local Government Areas.

Speaking while handing over the project to one of the community heads, Ismail Balogun, the director – Rural Electrification, said the solar-powered panel would enhance job performance and increase patients’ patronage, explaining that the present administration is aware of the needs of people at the grassroots and would ensure they get adequate medical care.