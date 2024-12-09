Ogun LG partners investor to boost revenue with vehicle ticketing

In a bid to enhance revenue generation and foster a business-friendly environment, Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State, in partnership with A&B Jihmarta Nigeria Limited, has introduced a daily vehicle ticketing system.

The initiative, launched at the weekend at the Ifo LG Area Office in Agbado, was aimed at streamlining vehicle movement while providing essential funding for local government projects.

The event, attended by key stakeholders, government representatives, and law enforcement officers, highlighted the strategic importance of the daily ticket initiative.

Speaking at the launch, Odebiyi Akeem, CEO of A&B Jihmarta Nigeria Limited, described the project as a significant milestone in Ifo LG’s quest to establish itself as a leading business hub in Ogun State.

“We are here today to launch the Daily Toll Yearly Sticker,” Odebiyi said. “This initiative underscores our commitment to providing a structured approach to vehicle tolling that benefits both businesses and the local government”, he said.

Yemi Gold, National Director of Research and Logistics, emphasised that the daily toll ticket would create a more conducive environment for businesses to thrive. He explained that the system ensures drivers only pay once daily, irrespective of the number of trips they make.

“This initiative is part of our larger plan to make Ifo Local Government the benchmark for others,” Gold said. “It’s not just about collecting revenue but also about reinvesting in the amenities that businesses and residents rely on”, he noted.

Bunmi Ekungba, Operational Director, noted that the ticketing system, which had been operational for two years, was designed to be affordable and transparent. He noted that the initiative complies with the Federal Republic of Nigeria’s Constitution and offers flexibility to drivers.

“Drivers have from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon to obtain their tickets without fear of harassment,” Ekungba explained. “For online purchases, the yearly fee is ₦13,800, while physical purchases cost ₦15,000. Daily fees are pegged at ₦300 for motorcycles, tricycles, and mini-buses; ₦500 for cars and pickups; and ₦1,000 for trucks with six tyres and above”, he explained.

Security Officer Chief Matins Njoku called for improved communication skills among revenue collection officials to ensure civility during enforcement. “The way we approach road users matters a lot. Our officials must engage clients respectfully to foster mutual understanding and compliance,” he said.

