Ogun govt approves construction of five roads

The Ogun State Executive Council has approved the construction of five additional roads across the State.

Ade Akinsanya, Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, dropped the hint on Thursday during a press conference while giving an update on ongoing road constructions in the State.

The five additional roads are Alagbole-Ajuwon, Akute-Ajuwon, Toyin-Giwa Hercules road, Oke-Aro, all in Ifo Local Government Area in Ogun Central Senatorial District.

Read also: No good roads in Ogun State?

Others are Oke-Erinja and Erinja in Yewa South as well as Awokoya road in Ijebu-Ode Local Government Area.

Akinsanya spoke on the readiness of the State Government to continue with the reconstruction of the remaining 17 kilometers Akute-Ijoko road, stating that it would be divided into two phases starting from Akute to Oke Aro where the issue of flooding would be addressed while the next phase starts from Oke Aro to Ijoko.

Giving an update on the Lagos-Ota-Sango-Abeokuta road, the Commissioner stated that contract for the reconstruction of the road was awarded on the 28 of March by the State Executive Council to Craneburg Construction Company which was accepted by the company in April, with necessasy administrative process still ongoing at the federal level, expressing the hope that they would move to site soon.

“The job will be done in phases beginning from Sango to Abeokuta with four gangs working at the same time. Though there are still some paperwork to be done, the governor decided to start the reconstruction of the road to relieve the people of the pain they go through on a daily basis.

“In addition to this being done by the State, the governor has facilitated more projects with the federal government. For example, the Laderin Train Station road phase one. That project is into two phases. From Laderin to the train station with the channelization of storm water to the drainages,” he said.

He noted that the governor played a major part in 14 different ongoing projects across the state, like the Ilisan Market road to Babcock as an example.

Read also: Ogun emerges worst among Southwest states with bad roads

The Commissioner also stated that his ministry is collaborating with the federal government to rehabilitate an additional 21 roads across the state beginning with Ado Odo/Ota, Yewa North and South, as well as Abeokuta North and South.

Akinsanya said, “One of the key projects the governor has played a major role is in the reconstruction of Sango-Atan-Owode-Idi-Iroko road. That project is ongoing. The governor facilitated its commencement as the project has been on paper for so many years.

“We have two bridges along that road, and this will bring relief to the people, especially those at Oju-Ore and the roundabout where there is a major problem. That problem will resolve with a flyover at the location. Then, moving from there to Canaan Land, there will be another bridge, and the road will go all the way to the Idi-Iroko border.”

Akinsanya attributed the cause of damage to roads in the state to the dumping of refuse on drainages and buildings on waterways that result in flooding.

While assuring the citizens that government is taking notes of roads in all the local government areas, the commissioner, however, said criteria would be used in prioritizing them, appealing to the people to exercise patient as government makes efforts to put the roads in good shape.