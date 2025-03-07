The Robinyan community in Ogun State has ushered in a new era of reliable electricity with the commissioning of a 500 kW interconnected mini-grid (IMG).

This project, a collaboration between Sahara Power Group, Ikeja Electric, Darway Coast, RMI (Rocky Mountain Institute), and the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP), combines grid supply with solar PV, battery storage, and backup generation to deliver clean, affordable, and sustainable power to over 5,000 residents.

The Robinyan IMG addresses the community’s long-standing energy deficit, which has forced residents and businesses to rely heavily on costly and environmentally harmful diesel and petrol generators.

The project, initiated in 2022, features a 500-kW solar PV array, 625 kWh of battery storage, a 500kVA backup generator, and significant upgrades to the distribution network. This integrated system ensures a consistent and dependable power supply, transforming lives and boosting economic growth in the peri-urban community.

Anthony Youdeowei, managing director of Sahara Power Group, emphasised the project’s significance: “Making a difference through reliable, accessible, and clean energy solutions remains a critical quest for Sahara Power. We are delighted this has come to fruition and look forward to enhanced economic prosperity for Robinyan residents.”

Henry Ureh, CEO of Darway Coast, highlighted the collaborative effort behind the project: “Access to sustainable and reliable energy is the foundation for community empowerment and economic growth. This project demonstrates our commitment to innovative, environmentally responsible energy solutions that directly benefit local residents and businesses.”

The IMG will serve over 1,400 connections, generating approximately 545,000 kWh annually and displacing 420 metric tons of carbon emissions each year. The reliable energy supply is expected to enhance educational opportunities, improve public health services, and attract new businesses, driving economic development in the region.

Folake Soetan, CEO of Ikeja Electric, expressed gratitude to all stakeholders, including government agencies and community representatives, for their support. “While this is Ikeja Electric’s first commissioning of distributed energy solutions, we are working with other developers and will be commissioning more projects on the back of this,” she noted.

The project was made possible through philanthropic grants from GEAPP, with RMI providing technical assistance throughout its design and implementation.

Ije Ikoku Okeke, RMI Managing Director of Global South and Catalytic Capital programs, stated, “This project represents a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering reliable and sustainable energy solutions in Nigeria. It demonstrates that distributed energy resources can complement traditional grid infrastructure to deliver clean, reliable, and affordable power.”

Fauzia Okediji, manager of utility innovation at GEAPP, added, “This project showcases radical collaboration and an innovative business model that integrates clean energy with the grid, improving supply quality and reducing reliance on costly fossil fuels. It empowers communities and impacts livelihoods, informing our strategy to electrify 300 million people across Africa.”

The Robinyan IMG serves as a model for utility-enabled distributed energy resources, particularly in peri-urban areas with constrained grid infrastructure. Scaling this approach is essential for expanding energy access across Nigeria and Africa, fostering sustainable development and economic growth.

As the Robinyan community celebrates this landmark achievement, the project stands as a testament to the power of collaboration, innovation, and commitment to a cleaner, brighter future.

Oladehinde Oladipo Dipo Oladehinde is a skilled energy analyst with experience across Nigeria's energy sector alongside relevant know-how about Nigeria’s macro economy. He provides a blend of market intelligence, financial analysis, industry insight, micro and macro-level analysis of a wide range of local and international issues as well as informed technical rudiments for policy-making and private directions.

