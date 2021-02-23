Ogun commits to waste management reforms

The Ogun state government says it will not derail from its waste management reforms for a clean, safe and healthy environment as it introduces waste bills in selected areas of the state for effective waste collection.

Ola Oresanya, special adviser to the Governor on Environment and chief executive officer of the Ogun State Waste Management Authority (OGWAMA) stated this during a crucial meeting with waste Private Service Providers (PSP) and vendors for the commencement of the waste bill in selected cities of the state.

Oresanya said the bill which has been introduced in selected areas in Abeokuta, Ijebu-Ode, Sagamu, Mowe, and Ibafo would end selected services by the PSP and compel residential houses in the selected areas to patronize the PSP for a cleaner environment.

“Under this new arrangement, you are to service all households in your jurisdiction regularly and serve them with bills which have the seal of the state government but note that at no point must those households complain of any selective or inefficient service from you like any one of you found guilty of these will be sanctioned” he warned the PSP.

Oresanya added that the success of this first phase of billing will aid the commencement of the next phase which will be statewide and enjoined residential and commercial not captured in this first phase to get ready to cooperate with PSP assigned to their areas for better services.

He also used the opportunity of the meeting to announce the outlawing of Cabstars, Tippers, and Lorries from collecting waste in the state after fourteen months of warning on its imminent ban saying that aside from their incompatibilities, they are always dirty and spill their collected wastes on the road while moving, thereby dirtying the environment they are billed to make clean.

He said henceforth only Waste Collection Articulated Vehicles known as compactors are now allowed to collect wastes urging owners of outlawed vehicles to join hands and get compactors to be part of the new waste management reforms.

For the waste vendors, he urged them to wait for new guidelines that will regulate their operations as OGWAMA is committed to holistic waste management reforms which will enhance a clean, safe and healthy environment.

Responding, Jolaoso Emmanuel, chairman of the Association of Waste Managers Association of Nigeria (AWAN) Ogun State chapter, the umbrella body of the PSP appreciated the state government for the new initiatives especially the introduction of waste bills in selected areas of the state and promised his members to support for the on-going waste management reforms in the state.