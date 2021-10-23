Ogun commences distribution of employment letters to 5,000 teachers

Ogun State government has commenced distribution of appointment letters to 5,000 teachers employed via Ogun Teach Scheme.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Kunle Somorin, the distribution of the letters to the first batch of successful candidates kicked off on Friday.

The exercise, according to Somorin, is being supervised by the Chairman of Ogun State Teaching Commission (TESCOM) Olalekan Ifede.

The statement recalls that Governor Dapo Abiodun, had during the celebration of the 2021 World Teachers Day, promised that the teachers would soon be given their letters of engagement.

Somorin added that introduction of Ogun Teach Intervention to employ 5,000 interns was to fill teacher vacancies in primary, secondary and technical colleges in the State.

"The new teachers are expected to come with originals of their certificates, other proofs of identity such as birth certificates, declaration of birth and LG of origin" he said.

“The new teachers are expected to come with originals of their certificates, other proofs of identity such as birth certificates, declaration of birth and LG of origin” he said.

“The distributions are being done in batches until all the 5,000 teachers are engaged. All successful candidates are being contacted by SMS and the list is available at the state secretariat (TESCOM).

“The governor, however, thank the people of Ogun for their abiding love, trust and prayers to ensure the future is better than the present,” he further said.