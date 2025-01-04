Ogun boosts MSMEs, empowers people living with disabilities

The Ogun State Government through the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, has empowered 150 People living With Disabilities (PWD), as part of activities marking the annual International Day of Persons Living with Disabilities.

The empowerment was part of the 2024 International Day of persons with disabilities with the theme, “Amplifying the Leadership of Persons with Disabilities for an Inclusive and Sustainable Future”, held in Abeokuta, Ogun State Capital.

Adijat Adeleye, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, said the essence of the empowerment was to reaffirm the commitment of the present administration of inclusion and equity for persons living with disabilities and ensure significant impacts on their lives.

She said, “As we commemorate this year’s Disability Day, I want to assure you that, Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration remains steadfast in its commitment to prioritising the needs of all persons with special needs”.

Adejumoke Adewole, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, urged the People Living With Disabilities to invest in themselves, acquire needed skills for self-development, get new ideas and embrace technology as part of the requirements to thrive in today’s world.

She reiterated the Ministry’s continued commitment to taking every necessary step to support their growth and success.

Speaking on the theme, Kunle Ashimi, former Chairman of the Nigeran Medical Association (NMA), advised People Living With Disabilities not to belittle themselves or be intimidated by their status but should see themselves as people that could hold higher positions, noting that leadership is not by physical appearance but by brain, wisdom and intelligence.

In their separate goodwill messages,Micheal Ebohor? the State Chairman, Joint National Association of Persons With Disabilities (JONAPWD) and Olori Aminat Matemilola, wife of Oluwu of Owu Egbaland, appreciated the State Government for prioritising the welfare and wellbeing of People Living with Disabilities by celebrating them, giving them job opportunities, among other things, so that they could provide for their families and be self-independent.

One of the beneficiaries, Grace Omowunmi appreciated the State Government and the Ministry for deeming it fit, to celebrate and empower PWD not minding their status but helping them to put food on the table for their families and be self-reliant.

BusinessDay reports that some of the empowerment tools distributed at the event were, Deep Freezers, Grinding Machines, Generating Set, Clippers, Brail Machines, Walking Sticks, Wheel Chairs among other things.

