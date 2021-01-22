Ogun begins 100 housing units in Ijebu-ode

The Ogun State Housing Corporation has commenced the construction of the first phase of 100 housing units, out of the proposed 250 housing projects in Ijebu – Ode.

The General Manager, Ogun State Housing Corporation, Wale Ojo, who made this known during a chat with journalists in his office at Ibara in Abeokuta, pointed out that the step is being taken in fulfillment of the Prince Dapo Abiodun led administration’s promise to create mass affordable housing for the people of Ogun State.

He recalled that already a similar housing project, Prince Court Estate had already been provided in the Ogun Central Senatorial District, assuring that same would soon be replicated in the Ogun West Senatorial District.

Ojo said that the project would be provided with amenities such as good road network, potable water, standard drainage system and power supply, noting that the provision of a safe, serene, decent and affordable housing projects was the priority of the State government towards reducing the challenges of housing deficit.

He added that effort would be made by the Corporation to provide a Facility Management (FM) office in the estate, to oversee the needs of the occupants, as well as ensure proper maintenance and sustainability of the projects.

The General Manager who expressed confidence that the project would be completed soon, barring unforeseen circumstances revealed that level of enquiries by prospective subscribers had been very encouraging.

“I am very encouraged by the high rate of patronage to the projects both nationally and internationally as revealed by the current level of enquiries and expression of interest through purchase of application forms and payment of initial deposit”, he said.