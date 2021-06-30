Ogun auguments LGA allocation with over N2bn in 6 months

The Ogun State Government has said that it has augmented the Local Government allocation with over N2billion in the last six months, contrary to speculations that the State Government has been using the Local Government fund to its advantage.

Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Afolabi Afuape disclosed this during the June 2021Joint Account Allocation Committee meeting (JAAC) held at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, explaining that the present administration operates an open system, which would not hide the facts from its citizens. The Commissioner further asserted that transparency would prevent misconceptions from the general public.

Afuape said the statutory meeting was backed by the Nigerian constitution, adding that it has become usual practice, since the inception of the present administration to always invite all the stakeholders, which include, Local Government Chairmen, representatives of pensioners, NULGE, traditional rulers and the state government come together on a monthly basis to discuss the allocation from the Federal Government.

“This Statutory meeting is backed by the Constitution, the purpose is to come together and look into the allocation of the Local Government. This will prevent the misconception that it is the State Government that makes use of council’s funds. Everybody will have the opportunity to see what comes to LGAs and how it was disbursed,” Afuape said.

He said that apart from the augmentation, the State Government had also at two different occasions given grants to the Local Governments to execute people oriented projects, adding that the present administration has promised that councils in the state would not be salary paying centres only, but would also serve the needs of the people at the grassroots.

Transition Committee Chairman, Odogbolu Local Government, Obafemi Onakoya, said it was expedient that the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) be improved upon, this he noted would help to lessen the dependency of councils on the Federal Government.