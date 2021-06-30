Ogun alerts residents of imminent floods

The Ogun State Government has alerted its residents of looming flash floods across the state as the wet season climax approaches.

The state government has also warned residents to guide against any act that may precipitate flooding as predicted in the metrological report by the Nigerian Hydrological Service Agency (NIHSA).

The agency had earlier named the State as one of those that would experience flooding this year.

Ola Oresanya, special adviser to the Governor on Environment, made the call in a statement made available to BusinessDay to inform members of the public on the weather forecast in the coming months of the year.

According to Oresanya, the agency’s report stated that there would be flash floods in July and a high-intensity rainfall by September 2021, which would result in river flooding, as the soil would have been saturated by then, coupled with the likely release of water from Oyan Dam.

The special adviser urged the people to ensure proper clearing of drainage channels within their domain and desist from indiscriminate dumping of refuse into the waterways, affirming that the unwholesome attitude had been responsible for major flooding incidences.

He called on people residing in flood-prone areas, especially those in Abeokuta South, Abeokuta North, Obafemi Owode, Ijebu-Ode, Ifo, Odeda, Ado-Odo/Ota, Sagamu, Ijebu-East and Ogun Waterside Local Government Areas to make necessary provisions to avoid severe impact of the natural occurrence.

“Farmers around wetlands and river banks should complete their harvesting before the above stated time to avert loss of crops and livestock to flooding. Pedestrians and motorists should also be cautious of a high volume of stormwater during this period”, Oresanya advised.

Contributing, Waheed Odusile Commissioner for Information and Strategy, who announced the government’s effort in creating Flood Emergency Management Unit, said it could be reached on 08036401944 or 09010480056 in case of any environmental emergency.