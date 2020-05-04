Ogun, Abuja, Lagos residents troop out as gradual easing of lockdown begins

Residents of Lagos, Abuja and Ogun trooped out this morning as the phased and gradual easing of lockdown begins today, May 4.

At various bank premises, a large crowd of customers started queuing as early as 7am to gain access to bank halls. The new operating hours for banks and other businesses is from 9am to 3pm. This is coming as officers of the Nigerian Police Force arrested some interstate violators of the travelling in a truck from Zamfara to Lagos State.

There is also an improved movement of traffic on Gwarinpa Expressway, Abuja, following the easing of lockdown in the nation’s capital.

The Gwarinpa Expressway this morning as the gradual easing of lockdown begins in Abuja. pic.twitter.com/0BmLismVzJ — BusinessDay (@BusinessDayNg) May 4, 2020

Customers storm Lagos banks as as lockdown eases in the state.#MaskUpLagos pic.twitter.com/JKIPCIosH8 — BusinessDay (@BusinessDayNg) May 4, 2020

Hundreds of Ogun residents trooping into Lagos State this morning as gradual easing of lockdown begins today.#Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/YwGxF1HCAd — BusinessDay (@BusinessDayNg) May 4, 2020

A police officer performing routine checks on a vehicle coming in from Ogun State into Lagos.#MaskUpLagos pic.twitter.com/iyBClxNAWq — BusinessDay (@BusinessDayNg) May 4, 2020