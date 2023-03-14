Ogun: Abducted journalist rescued after 45-minute gun battle – PPRO

The police in Ogun rescued a journalist, Oluseun Oduneye, from his kidnappers after a gun battle which lasted for 45 minutes.

Oduneye, who is the publisher of Issues Magazine, was kidnapped at Mobalufon area of Ijebu Ode on Thursday, March 9.

A statement issued by Abimbola Oyeyemi, the state police public relations officer in Abeokuta on Monday, said: “The journalist was riding in his Toyota Camry car when he was attacked at about 7.50pm on his way to Ijebu-Ode from Abeokuta,” he said.

The police said the abductors later called his wife using the victim’s phone the following morning and demanded N30 million as ransom.

Upon the report, Oyeyemi said that the Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba directed the divisional police officer, Obalende divisional headquarters, Murphy Salami, whose jurisdiction the incident happened to ensure the safe rescue of the victim.

“In compliance with the CP’s directive, the DPO mobilised his detectives and embarked on technical and intelligence based investigation of the incident.

“Their efforts paid off when the Toyota Camry of the victim was traced to Idimu area of Lagos, where the kidnappers were hibernating waiting for the ransom.

“On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums engaged them in a shootout which lasted for about 45 minutes before they abandoned the car and took to their heels after sustaining varying degrees of gunshot injuries.

“Having realised that the game is over, the kidnappers were left with no alternative but to abandon the victim, and he was rescued unhurt,” he said.