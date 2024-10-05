OGSG to convey employment conference, says jobs creation key to virile economy

The Ogun State Government has called on stakeholders to harness all forces towards fighting the scourge of unemployment which is capable of breeding poverty and other social vices.

This was stated by Kehinde Onasanya, the Head of Service, when he received the Local Organising Committee of the maiden edition of Ogun State Employment Conference led by its Chairman and Permanent Secretary, Olu. Ola. Aikulola in Abeokuta.

Onasanya, who lamented that unemployment stifles innovation and economic progress, described employment generation as a critical driver of the prosperity of any nation, pointing out that the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has been a promoter of job creation since he assumed office.

He said the Ogun State Government created a Job Portal in 2019 which enabled many youths to link up with various employers beyond the borders of the State, noting that every programme of this administration has employment generation at the background given the significance of letter ‘Y’ which stands for Youth Empowerment in the ISEYA Mantra of the Abiodun-led Government.

The Head of Service, noted that the success of the maiden edition of the Employment Conference held between 11th and 12th October 2023 was second to none, just as he added that the initiative was a right step in the right direction to address the gnash of unemployment.

Earlier, Olu Ola Aikulola, LOC Chairman, Ogun State Employment Conference, said the Committee came up with a report based on the recommendations of the well-engaging Conference which was organised in conjunction with German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).

He said efforts were in top-gear to organise a Job Fair as an appropriate follow up to the Employment Conference. The Job Fair would be hybrid in nature, pointing out it would be an avenue to bring together stakeholders with capacity to employ as well as prospective employees who will also be trained freely on soft skills that will accentuate their employability.

