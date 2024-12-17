Of governors, aides, and jobs that give high BP

L-R: Governor Sim Fubara, Tammy Danagogo (SSG), and wife

It is now clear that those who work in very high places such as ministers and commissioners should not be envied, for many do not know what they pass, and the blood pressure levels they have to endure.

It has also come to the fore that some governors give their aides high BP, but when these aides come to the public, we all fall flat on the floor for them.

Often, we are angry that our man who works with His Excellency has not made a case for us for appointment or contracts, but we may never know if your man is even in the good books of his governor. Most aides will never speak unless they are spoken to. So, when will he discuss your matter with the Governor?

Some aides come with loaded files but its what HE wants to discuss he will bring it out. But outside, he will make it look like all is well.

So, last weekend, more light was shed on these matters when the Secretary to the Rivers State Government (SSG), Tammy Danagogo (PhD), opened up. This man was appointed Minister in Goodluck Jonathan’s last few weeks but they were told to go and return Jonathan and come back to assume duty. Jonathan did not return and work did not resume. When Nyesom Wike won as governor, he rehabilitated such a class of ministers into his Aides. Now, Danagogo is spilling the beans to say he was under mental torture to the point of high BP.

His said intake of his BP drugs has drastically reduced, meaning that tension has reduced in his workplace.

He noted that working with Governor Fubara has been a life-changing experience in a non-toxic work environment that had reduced the intake of his BP drugs.

Speaking, Gov Fubara explained that as a good administrator, he does not stampede members of his team and workers before eliciting the best from them.

The Governor said: “He is telling you the story of how he was re-appointed. I don’t know why he didn’t add the story that he was also compelled, given an ultimatum, to resign.

Before, you people used to have BP, but now, there is no BP. There is no aide that is still lying in the hospital now because there is no BP.”

