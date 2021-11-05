Odunlami to organize free digital training for 10,000 Nigerians

Ope Odunlami, the head of learning and technology at Digitally Ahead, BizTech startup recently announced his commitment to providing comprehensive and practical free training on digital skills to 10,000 Nigerians.

Speaking at a training session attended by over 200 participants, and held at company’s corporate office in Ibadan, Odunlami explained that the organization will be partnering with leading human capital development and tech organizations to help close the skills gap in Nigeria by upskilling individuals to become specialized and highly trained talents, enabling them to find more in-demands jobs in the digital economy.

“We live in a digital world and digital skills are indispensable. Having one, two, or more digital skills under your belt can help you to gain an edge, launch or build a successful career, increase your earning potential, grow your business, improve your quality of life, among other benefits,” He said.

He further said that being a growth and technology enthusiast, and having dedicated many years to learning and mastering in-demand digital skills, he decided to pay it forward by empowering others with skills that will empower them to reach their business or career goals and consequently contribute to the national economy.

Read also: Odua Group partners Microsoft, SBSC to train youths on digital economy

“There is no arguing that this is a brilliant initiative. It is not only locally relevant; it also aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals 4, 8,9,17 of achieving a better and more sustainable future for all,” Odunlami says.

The beneficiaries will be trained in high-income, in-demand digital skills like Canva Graphic Design, Google Ads, Mobile Video Creation and Editing, Website Design and Development in order to foster personal and economic development.

All classes will be facilitated via a learning management system website and other familiar digital learning platforms like Google Classroom, YouTube and Zoom.

Going further to reiterate the importance of youth empowerment in the country, Odunlami hopes that participants will continue to collaborate and build on their skills and deliver service to end-users, contributing their quota to add value to the society.

Digitally Ahead is a BizTech startup that utilizes technology to help businesses of all sizes to grow and gain an edge over their competition.