Odua to revitalise assets for business community in Southwest

Bimbo Ashiru, Chairman of Odua Investment Company Limited, has said that the conglomerate is set to revitalise key infrastructure within its assets for the benefit of business community in Southwest and the general public.

Ashiru, who noted that the Company is set to reposition the entire Group to achieve strategic growth, stated that “we remain focused on building a sustainable future, leveraging technology and innovation, and ensuring that the conglomerate continues to serve as a pillar of economic stability and growth for the region.”

This is coming as Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, reiterated his administration’s commitment to providing a conducive, safe environment for businesses as well as put in place the right policies and adequate security to encourage investments in the State, noting that it will enable the State to achieve its target on expanding its economy.

Speaking at the inauguration of newly renovated Cocoa House Car Park, its surroundings, and the Ground floor reception after 59 years of construction, Ashiru said that the conglomerate would embark on further enhancements of its assets in its portfolio not only to Cocoa House, but also for the business community in Southwest.

With broader vision to be world-class conglomerate and enhance its legacy for younger generations, Ashiru said that the renovation was aimed at improving accessibility, safety, and the overall experience for visitors and tenants of Cocoa House, which remains a central hub for businesses in Ibadan in Oyo State and across the Southwest region.

“Enhancements include expanded parking facilities, improved landscaping, and modernized reception areas, all designed to streamline the movement of goods and people while maintaining the cultural and historical essence of the building.

“This commitment is not just about structures and facilities—it is about positioning the company for a more prosperous and dynamic future for Odua Investment and the communities we serve”, he said.

Governor Makinde, who inaugurated the project, expressed his admiration for the transformation and commended Odua Investment Company Limited for its vision, foresight, which he said, underscored the importance of such developments in fostering economic growth and ensuring that Cocoa House maintain its status as a symbol of progress and innovation in the region.

The governor, who was represented by Segun Ogunwuyi, his Chief of Staff, said the renovation would not only elevate the aesthetic and functional value of Cocoa House, but would also reaffirm his administration’s dedication to enhancing the infrastructure that drives commerce in Oyo State.

“Cocoa House is a historic monument, and these improvements will enable it to continue playing a pivotal role in the commercial activities of our people. The renovation projects are testament to the commitment of preserving and enhancing the legacy of Cocoa House, which symbolises the economic prosperity of Yorubaland”, he said.

Abdulrahman Yinusa, the Group Managing Director, in his welcome address highlighted the company’s broader vision to be world-class conglomerate and enhance the legacy for younger generations, noting that the renovated car park and surroundings wiould contribute positively to the efficiency of the entire district.

