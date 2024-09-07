Odu’a Foundation trains 106 Oyo students on coding, programing

Salihu Adelabu, the commissioner for education, science and technology

Odua Investment Foundation (OIF), a non profit-making arm of the Odua Investment Company Limited, has trained 106 students drawn from the Government College Ibadan (GCI) located in Oyo State Capital, in Coding and Programming Languages.

BusinessDay reports that the training of the students was done through the Odua Investment Foundation Digital Education for Innovation and Economic Development (DEFINED), an educational initiative aimed at upskilling South-west youths and preparing them for digital revolution.

The objective of DEFINED project is to take digital skills to all the 137 Local Government Areas of the Southwest States of Oyo, Ondo, Ogun, Osun, Ekiti and Lagos.

The event at the GCI attended by representatives from all the South western States of Nigeria and was directed by Seun Kolade, a professor of Sheffield Business School, Sheffield Hallam University, aimed at empowering Yoruba youths for the digital age.

The first endeavour under the (DEFINED) Project, according to one of the OIF Project officers, Adeyinka Babalola, is the Byte Busters after school coding club which had been launched in three different schools in the six South-west States.

In Oyo State, the Byte Busters Coding Club was launched at Government College Ibadan, enrolling 106 students who had undergone a two weeks intensive hands-on summer training in writing coding and programming languages.

Abiola Ajayi Acting Executive Secretary, Odua Investment Foundation, speaking at the event, state that the (DEFINED) Project was designed to contribute to the development of digital skills among yoruba youths through thr creation of after school coding clubs, among other intervention.

Ajayi saluted the students and encouraged them to keep learning because their resilience, creativity and curiosity would shape the next generation of technological advancements.

Salihu Adelabu, a professor and Oyo State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, said the DEFINED Project was a laudable one, saying the Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State fully endorsed the project.

The goal of the DEFINED Project, he stated, was to ensure that students have ample opportunities to play around computers in order to bring up technological innovation that can equate to economical development.