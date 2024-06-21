Ododo signs anti-corruption agency, electricity regulatory commission bills into law

Ahmed Usman Ododo, the Kogi State governor, signed many bills into law on Thursday, emphasising his commitment to transparency and development.

The bills, described as “people-oriented,” received commendation from Ododo, who praised the State House of Assembly for their dedication and patriotism.

The Anti-Corruption Agency Law tops the list. Ododo hailed it as a weapon against corrupt practices, promising unwavering support for the agency’s work. “There will be no sacred cows,” he declared.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for enabling states to participate in electricity generation, calling it a solution to the national power crisis.

The Kogi State Scholarship Law also received his signature, reflecting the administration’s focus on education.

“We have continued to prioritize education because we are convinced that education is the bulwark of development. As a student, I knew what I went through to be educated. Being on this seat has offered me the opportunity to support our students to excel in their educational career.

“I also use this opportunity to congratulate Nigerians on the Students Loan Scheme of Mr. President. We have a smart President who is determined to protect the poor and the weak. With him, it is obvious that our nation shall prosper,” he said.

Earlier, Kogi State House of Assembly speaker, Aliyu Umar Yusuf, emphasised the thoroughness of the legislative process, ensuring the laws’ effectiveness.