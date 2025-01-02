Ododo presents N3bn to 2,381 beneficiaries in Kogi communities

Governor Ahmed Ododo of Kogi State has presented N3 billion to over 2,381 direct beneficiaries within 170 groups drawn from 80 communities impacted by Climate Change under the Community Revolving Fund of the Agro-Climate Resilience in Semi-arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) Project in partnership with the World Bank Group.

Presenting the cheques at the Government House in Lokoja, Governor Ododo said the Community Revolving Fund was in line with his ADministration’s commitment to ensuring food security and sustainable agricultural practices in the State.

He said, “We are giving $2 billion dollars to 80 communities across 21 local government of the State , benefiting 2,351 people of which 1,084 are women and 1,237 are men .

“The ACReSAL project which tackles land degradation, reduces poverty and promotes food security aligned with our administration goals. It will support farmers to increase agricultural output, straighten institutions and promote technology to promote our State to advance 32 Year Development Plan”.

Governor Ododo, who assured that the Kogi State Government would continue to provide enabling environment for the success and sustenance of the ACReSAL project, noted that the effort is in furtherance of the development agenda of the State to increase the adoption of sustainable landscape management, and to strengthen the long-term framework for integrated climate resilience landscape management and effective agricultural practices across communities in the 21 local government areas in the State.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for according priority to sustainable agriculture practice and for the unwavering commitment to enhance the welfare of families in all parts of Nigeria.

Joseph Oluwasegun, Commissioner for Environment and Ecological Management, in his speech, said the Community Revolving Fund seeks to place Kogi State on the map of States where food security and sufficiency are guaranteed in Nigeria.

The governor urged the benefiting groups and communities to utilise the fund with diligence and to demonstrate ability to ensure that other members of the communities continue to benefit from the project.

Earlier, Ladi Ahmed Jatto, State Coordinator of AcreSal, said the Community Revolving Fund (CRF) is an interest – free investment fund which began with the first phase of its disbursement in June 2024 with over 2,381 direct beneficiaries.

She emphasised that the second phase of the disbursement is a justification of the effective utilisation of the first phase and the overall performance of the Kogi State Government as adjudged by the World Bank Task Team, calling on the beneficiaries to make the best use of the fund, as the fund is a loan from the World Bank under guaranteed repayment by the State Government.

