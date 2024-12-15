Ododo hands over construction of new ultra-modern market to SABC

…Says timeline is 36 months

Ahmed Ododo, governor of Kogi State, has handed over the site for the construction of the Lokoja new Ultra-Modern Market at the Crusher axis of the state capital to the construction firm, Sazaz Acres Biloque Company (SABC) Limited.

Taiye Abanika, commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, who was accompanied by Muhammed Yusuf, commissioner for Works, while handing over the 15 hectares of land site, disclosed that the need for the new market was in line with the determined action of the governor to urbanise the Confluence state and make it more friendly to investment.

He said: “The project which would be on 15 hectares of land is expected to be completed in 36 months with modern facilities to drive development in the state.

“Please, we are here to advise the contractor that in Kogi State, whatever we do we must be transparent. That’s why we are here openly for the handing over of the project. We are also here to warn the contractor that Kogi government led by Ahmed Usman Ododo is a state that condones due diligence and value for money.”

He pointed out that the state placed value for money, adding that the conduct of due diligence on the construction company, SABC Limited, has determined its capability in executing a job of that magnitude, even before the contract was awarded.

“The governor placed high premium on the development of the state. The market will open up development in the area, create jobs for the people and equally speed up development in the Confluence state.

“We have done due diligence on the company to determine their capability and we found them capable. I therefore, encouraged them to do a quality job in line with the specification contained in the contract papers,” he said.

Ahoyi Yusuf, commissioner for Works, charged the company to do quality job by adhering strictly to the drawings and specification as contained in the Bill of Quantity, adding that the government will not condone any substandard job.

He equally pointed out that Governor Ahmed Ododo was committed to the urbanisation of the state and opening up of the rural areas and bringing development closer to the people.

Abdulrazaq Aliyu, who spoke on behalf of SABC Limited, promised to adhere strictly to the contractual agreement and do a quality job. He equally assured that the project would be delivered within the specified period of 36 months.

“We want to assure the Kogi State government that we are going to work with the context of the contractual agreement. We will deliver the job within the specified period of 36 months,” he said.

According to him, “We are not just in the state to build only the market, but through the quality of our job, we believe the state government will be motivated to give us other jobs. We are hoping that after this job, our firm will be the number one choice of the state in the future project execution.”

Share