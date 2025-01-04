Odili encouraging Fubara to disrespect Tinubu – Wike

Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has alleged that former Rivers State Governor Peter Odili encouraged Governor Siminalayi Fubara to defy President Bola Tinubu, contributing to the collapse of a peace agreement brokered to resolve the political crisis in Rivers State.

Wike made the accusations on Friday during a reception organised for Rivers State stakeholders.

The political feud between Wike and Fubara has escalated over time, despite an eight-point peace deal signed in 2023.

The agreement, facilitated by Tinubu and other stakeholders, including Odili, aimed to restore unity between the two camps. However, the deal fell apart, with Fubara later claiming he was coerced into signing it.

Odili, a former two-term governor of Rivers State, has accused Wike of pursuing self-interest and attempting to dominate the state’s political landscape.

Speaking in Port Harcourt on December 28, Odili commended Fubara for resisting Wike’s alleged bid to control the state.

“It has now been over 12 months since the 25th of October 2023, when a fierce existential fight, though unnecessary, was waged against Governor Fubara over the soul of Rivers State. With assuring fortitude, Governor Fubara confronted the challenge, prevented the quest by one man to capture the state as a private estate, emancipated Rivers people, steadied governance, and made civil servants and Rivers people happier, as it used to be until I left office in 2007,” Odili stated.

Wike responded by rejecting the accusations and asserting his contributions to Rivers State.

“I am trying to make Rivers State the medical hub of South-South Nigeria. How did I now come to convert Rivers State into a personal estate?” Wike queried.

“I am the best governor that Rivers State has ever produced. How did I convert Rivers State into my personal estate? And people will not answer a simple question?” he added.

Addressing attendees, including Senator Adams Oshiomhole and Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo, Wike accused Odili of failing to uphold the peace deal.

“He (Odili) said somebody is converting Rivers State to his personal estate, and we have now come to show statistics that it is not correct. The man who is converting Rivers State to a personal estate is you, and to crown it all, you are now the general overseer,” Wike said.

He criticised Odili for allegedly encouraging Fubara to disregard the peace agreement endorsed by President Tinubu.

“Rather than reconciling unresolved issues, you encouraged him (Fubara) to disobey everything Mr President said,” Wike stated.

The FCT minister also defended his controversial political decisions, including his opposition to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and the party’s former chairman, Uche Secondus.

“When I said Secondus, you will not be chairman again, yes, I did it. In 2023, they said Atiku was coming, I said where? There was nothing I was not offered. I told PDP I would not support Atiku because I am not a second-class citizen. I must support the South to produce a President. Even though I know their offer was wayo (fake),” Wike declared.

Highlighting his electoral record, Wike said, “I ran for the local government election in 1999, and up until today, I have never lost an election, and nobody I have supported has lost. I have no regret in supporting Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Former Senator Magnus Abe also weighed in, accusing some Rivers politicians of hypocrisy. “In the last election, everybody in Rivers State did anti-party. Your Excellency, with all due respect, I did anti-party. I didn’t allow the SDP candidate to come here and campaign. When he came to my house, I told him I was with Tinubu. Oga (Wike), you too did anti-party,” Abe said.

