OctaFX launches socially conscious marketing campaign, Dual Life

International forex broker, OctaFX, has launched Dual Life, a socially conscious marketing campaign, to simplify forex trading and help Nigerians create wealth.

Introduced at a fun-themed event in Lagos, the marketing campaign celebrates the ‘super powers’ of Nigerians who commit their time and efforts to two or more jobs and are successful at each one of them.

The #DualLifewithOctaFX campaign has influencers in the Nigerian lifestyle and entertainment space at the core of the engagements. Dual Life & Mastery dives into the lives of the engaged celebrities and influencers – Toke Makinwa, Bovi, Denola Grey, Timini Egbuson, and others.

While the participants are widely known as entertainment personalities, with hilarious social media skits and productions to their credits, the campaign also establishes the other sides of the celebrities and influencers as entrepreneurs.

Speaking about the essence of the campaign, Ali Nwadike, Marketing Manager EMEA, OctaFX, said: “We wanted to position forex trading as that activity young Nigerians and everyone else can engage in, even while focusing on their careers. From findings, most young Nigerians today work two or more jobs to pay the bills and attain financial freedom. But, we don’t get to talk about this often or appreciate the efforts, hence the #DualLifewithOctaFX campaign.

“While some see their jobs as a burden, we want people to see it as an achievement; and promote the school of thought that says one, two, many jobs is not bad especially when you are trying to create wealth.”

Ali Nwadike said over the next couple of weeks, “more Nigerians will be exposed to the beauty of keeping their regular jobs and careers while making more money from forex trading with the OctaFX Trading App”.

To drive this, OctaFX has made necessary arrangements from assembling forex experts and compiling training guides in the simplest and relatable form.

The extensive marketing campaign also intends to make the process of attaining financial freedom easy for Nigerians, with Forex trading driving the process.

People can visit OctaFX.com to get started with Forex trading and participate in the #DualLifewithOctaFX challenge. The international Forex broker wishes to see people take pride in your Dual Life.

OctaFX is a global Forex broker that provides online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers a state-of-the-art trading experience to over 6.6 million trading accounts worldwide.

OctaFX has won more than 40 awards since its foundation, including the ‘Best ECN Broker 2020’ award from World Finance and ‘Best Forex Broker Nigeria’ and the ‘Most Transparent Broker’ awards in 2020 from Global Banking & Finance Review and Forex Awards, respectively. The company is well-known for its social and charity activity and its promotions.