Obiozor: Diplomat, academic who believed in Nigeria

Tributes have continued to pour in within Nigeria and abroad for George Obiozor, president general, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, apex Igbo socio-political organisation, who passed on last week.

Obiozor, a professor, was eighty years old. His death was officially announced by Hope Uzodinma, governor of Imo State.

The Imo governor said that Obizor died after a brief illness.

Obizor, a successful diplomat, was elected the leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo on January 9, 2021.

He was the 10th leader of the socio-cultural group, succeeding Nnia Nwodo, who left the position after the expiration of his tenure.

He was reputed to be a strong proponent of peace and a stable polity.

It is believed that Obiozor’s tenure as leader of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the last one year was more open to dialogue, especially with the federal government towards finding solutions to issues that affect the South East region.

The octogenarian and renowned academic was born on August 15, 1942 in Awo-Omamma, Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State.

He had his education at Awo-Omamma Comprehensive Secondary School from 1959 to 1963. For his higher education, he attended the Institute of African Studies, Geneva Switzerland in 1967 for a Diploma Programme.

He went on to the University of South Tacoma Washington USA where he obtained a BA (Hons) Political Science in 1968. He obtained a master’s degree from Columbia University, New York in International Law and Organisation; M. Phil in International Affairs in 1974, and finally, a doctorate in International Affairs in 1976.

Obiozor was also the Special Adviser to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Special Assistant to the President on International Affairs in 1990.

The scholar was Nigerian Ambassador to Israel, and High Commissioner to the Republic of Cyprus between 1993 and 2003.

In 2004, he was announced by the Olusegun Obasanjo administration as Nigerian Ambassador to the United States, a position he served till 2008.

Obiozor was once a director general of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Africa’s foremost foreign policy think tank.

Since Obiozor’s death prominent Nigerians, especially the political class have continued to eulogise his virtues.

President Muhammadu Buhari; ex-presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Jonathan Goodluck and Orji Kalu, former governor of Abia State and chief whip of the senate, expressed sadness over the passing of Nigeria’s former Ambassador to the United States.

In a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari said the late ex-Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) director general exemplified leadership skills and values as a thoroughbred diplomat.

Describing his death as an immeasurable loss to the country, “The President believes that the contributions of the unique leader and strong proponent of peace and a stable polity, who also held other strategic public positions, will never be forgotten,” Adesina said.

Former President Obasanjo, in his condolence message, hailed Obiozor for the good work he did while he served as the Nigerian Ambassador to Israel and the United States, adding that it was a fitting complement to my administration’s painstaking efforts to re-make the international profile of Nigeria.

Similarly, former president, Goodluck Jonathan, in a condolence message, also recounted the late diplomat’s contributions to the growth and development of the nation, according to a statement by Jonathan’s media aide, Ikechukwu Eze.

“On behalf of my family, I commiserate with the Obiozor family, the government and the people of Imo State and Ndigbo in general on the passing of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide Professor George Obiozor.

“Professor Obiozor was a great patriot whose love for the nation and his people knew no bounds in his selfless service towards the unity and development of our country,” Jonathan said.

Also reacting, Orji Kalu stressed that Obiozor made invaluable contributions to nation building in various capacities.

Kalu noted that the late diplomat was a nationalist with passion for the growth and progress of Nigeria, adding that his wise counsel and intellectual contributions to global discourse will be greatly missed.

The former governor emphasized that the deceased was a rallying point for his contemporaries and the younger generation, many of whom seek counsel and advice from him.

“It is with a heavy heart that I mourn the demise of President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, George Obiozor.

“The passing of the envoy is a big loss to Nigeria and the international community in view of the robust roles the late diplomat played at the sub- national, national and global levels.

“He was a strong advocate of a fair and ideal society anchored on credible leadership and good governance,” Kalu said.

Kalu commiserated with Ndigbo, the government and people of Imo State, while praying to God to grant the late statesman eternal rest.

The Nigerian Institute of International Affairs in a condolence message mourned the passing of Obiozor. A statement by Eghosa E. Osaghae, current DG of NIIA, noted that his death was a big loss to the nation.

It partly read, “The Director-General of The Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Professor Eghosa E. Osaghae, on behalf of all past directors-general, past and present councils, fellows, management and staff of the Institute, mourns the passage of H.E. George Achulike Obiozor, CON, a foremost nationalist, scholar, administrator, diplomat, and global citizen.

“Professor was most recently the President-General of the apex Igbo Socio-cultural organisation, Ohaneze-Ndigbo, the capacity in which, as an advocate of equity and justice, he hosted his last major outing on the state of the nation at the NIIA.

“In this and other engagements of his eventful life, Professor Obiozor demonstrated an unalloyed zest for strengthening our capacity to actualize Nigeria’s manifest destiny as an African and global leader.”

Commiserating with the family, the statement added, “The NIIA Management and Staff identifies with the Obiozor family and our dear country Nigeria at this grieving time, even as we are consoled by the fact that Obiozor lived a life worthy of emulation as a scholar, diplomat, nationalist, elder statesman, and global citizen. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”

Also, Anyim Pius Anyim, former Senate President and secretary to the government of federation, expressed shock over the death of the president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, describing him as a rare patriot.

In the condolence message he signed, Anyim said that when Obizor took ill, he had prayed for his recovery.

According to Anyim, “We all prayed and were hopeful that he would recover. His passing, therefore, is indeed a very huge loss, not only to his immediate family, Ndigbo and Nigeria but also the International diplomatic community.

“Obiozor, an erudite scholar, intellectual and diplomat, served Nigeria, Ndigbo and humanity with uncommon dedication, commitment, integrity and selflessness. He was one leader who had the courage of his convictions and always expressed his views on national issues with boldness, clarity, candour and a high sense of responsibility.

“He was a very amiable and pleasant gentleman, with an exceptional sense of humour. He had a way of making people, irrespective of their social standing, comfortable around him.

“As President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, at a very challenging time in the history of Ndigbo, Obiozor brought his incisive intellect, capacity, resourcefulness, deep understanding of issues, exposure and wide contacts to bear on the management of the affairs of Ndigbo.

“He, together with his compatriots from other parts of Nigeria, elevated, to a national agenda, the discourse on the imperatives of justice, equity, fairness and inclusiveness as the foundation upon which a peaceful, stable and egalitarian society must be built,” Anyim said.