Obidike commends FG on 2022 proposed budget

Chukwuebuka Obidike, director-general – Conference of APC Support Groups and a member of the National Strategic Lobby Committee of the All Progressive Congress, has commended the Federal Government on the 2022 appropriation bill.

Obidike who stated this while addressing a team of economists in a media chat in Lagos described the 2022 appropriation bill presented to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari as a budget of economic recovery and better service.

Obidike who is a committed supporter of President Buhari’s administration told the experts that after studying the budget submitted to the National Assembly, he was very glad at various capturing of the budget as the 2022 Appropriation Bill has been designed to further deliver on the goals of the government’s Economic Sustainability Plan.

President Buhari had presented the proposed budget on October 7th, 2021 at the joint session of the National Assembly. The budget with the total sum of N16.39 trillion is hoped to deliver on sustainable growth and development of the Country.

Analyzing the budget showed that the proposed expenditure comprises statutory transfers of 768.28 billion Naira, non-debt recurrent costs of N6.83 trillion, personnel costs of N4.11 trillion, pension gratuities and retirees’ benefits N577.0 billion, overheads of N792.39 billion, capital expenditure of N5.35 trillion, including the capital component of statutory transfers, debt service of N3.61 trillion and sinking fund of N292.71 billion to retire certain maturing bonds.

Speaking, he reminded the audience that the 2022 budget is also the first in Nigeria’s history, where MDAs were clearly advised on gender-responsive budgeting. He noted that at this critical time when the country is still recovering from the adverse effects of the Covid pandemic, the 2022 appropriation bill captured critical areas like security, economy, education and health.

He applauded the federal executive council for putting the interest of common Nigerians into consideration while budgeting for critical ministries. Obidike charged Nigerians to queue into the progressive agenda of the APC-led federal government.