Obi to Tinubu: Don’t rush tax reform, conduct public hearing

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last general elections, has urged the Bola Tinubu administration to engage Nigerians in a comprehensive national debate before passing the controversial tax reform bills into law.

Obi made the call in a statement shared on his official X account Monday.

While acknowledging the importance of tax reforms to national development, Obi emphasised the need for deliberative processes to ensure inclusivity and public trust.

“Tax reform is a critical issue, and there is nothing wrong with pursuing it. However, such reform must be subject to robust and informed public debate,” Obi stated.

He advocated for public hearings to give Nigerians from diverse backgrounds the opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the conversation, describing such measures as essential for inclusive policymaking.

“A public hearing on tax reform is essential, allowing Nigerians from all walks of life to engage meaningfully. This is how we build public trust and ensure inclusivity in policymaking,” he said.

Obi warned against rushing decisions on significant matters like tax reforms, arguing that careful deliberation and broad public input are necessary to reflect the diverse opinions and interests of the populace.

“Matters of this magnitude require extensive deliberation and careful consideration—they should never be rushed. Public hearings must be conducted to allow for diverse opinions and inputs. Such public hearings would also enable the broadest spectrum of public opinion to be reflected in public policy,” he said.

The former governor of Anambra also stressed that tax reforms should not solely focus on increasing government revenue but must consider the broader implications for the nation and its regions.

He highlighted the importance of public awareness and consensus-building for the success of such reforms.

“When considering tax reforms and similar issues, it is insufficient to focus solely on the benefits to the government, particularly in terms of increasing revenue collection. We must also take into account the overall impact on the nation and the sustainability of all its regions. Furthermore, the government must be sensitive to the people and secure their buy-in for any policy changes,” Obi said.

He concluded by reiterating the importance of trust, transparency, and public engagement in governance.

“Trust and legitimacy are the foundation of effective governance, and without them, even the best-intended reforms may fail. Let us prioritize transparency, deliberation, and public engagement in charting the path forward. This is how we build a truly participatory democracy,” he added.

The tax reform bills – currently before the national assembly — have sparked debate nationwide. Northern governors, in particular, have called for their withdrawal, citing concerns over their potential economic and social impact in their region.

