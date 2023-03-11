Obi in Benin, asks electorate to sustain tempo for LP’s Edo Assembly candidates

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has urged Edo people to replicate the support given to him on candidates contesting for the 24 seats in the State House of Assembly elections.

Obi, who was accompanied by Julius Abure, the party’s national chairman on a “thank you visit” to Edo residents in Benin City on Saturday, charged party supporters in the state to sustain the February 25 election momentum in a bid to claim all constituency seats for the March 18 election.

The former governor of Anambra State, while noting that a new movement has begun which no one can stop, said the party would organise a retreat for the winners of the National Assembly elections and those who will emerge victorious in the forthcoming elections so that they can do things differently and change the political narratives of the country.

Read also: Battle for Edo Assembly: Between Obaseki, Oshiomhole who laughs last?

“Nigeria must not be allowed to remain the way it is, there must be a paradigm shift for a better and a prosperous Nigeria. We have begun the journey of a new Nigeria and nobody will stop it, We will not allow Nigeria to remain the way it is.

“I am here to thank you for the feat recorded in the February 25 election. We will vote for labour party come March 18,” Obi said.

Julius Abure, on his part, insisted that the candidates of the party vying for the House of Assembly election have not stepped down for anybody and are not sponsored by any other party.

According to him, those spreading the rumors are doing so because the people of the state have rejected their parties, they are looking for how they could attach themselves to Labour Party to win the election.

Earlier, Kelly Ogbaloi, the state chairman of the party, said the endorsement of the candidates by Obi showed that the party is not in any alliance with any other party for the state House of Assembly election.

Ogbaloi added that the presence of the presidential candidate has further raised the confidence of the party’s supporters ahead the election.

BusinessDay reports that the supporters of the “Obidient movement” marched with him as he moved on the streets of Benin City, including New Benin Market through mission road, as well as Sapele road.