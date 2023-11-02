Obi Ibekwe joins World Alliance of International Financial Centers

Obi Ibekwe, the CEO of EnterpriseNGR, a Nigerian financial hub, has been appointed to the board of the World Alliance of International Financial Centers (WAIFC).

The appointment was announced at the organisation’s annual general meeting held in New York, United States.

WAIFC is a global network of leading financial centres that is dedicated to promoting cooperation and collaboration among its members.

EnterpriseNGR became a member of WAIFC in April 2023, and Ibekwe’s appointment to the board is a further sign of the organization’s commitment to Nigeria.

In response to her appointment, Ibekwe thanked the WAIFC Board for the opportunity to contribute to the success of the organization and highlighted Nigeria’s role in advancing the African continent.

“I am pleased to associate with WAIFC and look forward to leveraging the inherent benefits of EnterpriseNGR’s membership of WAIFC, for the good of Nigeria and the African continent,” Ibekwe said.

She stated that Nigeria’s financial and professional services (FPS) sector is on track to position the country as Africa’s premier international financial centre by creating an enabling environment for its FPS sector.

She stated that "Nigeria's FPS sector is on track to position the country as Africa's premier international financial centre by creating an enabling environment for its FPS sector. At EnterpriseNGR, we are driven by this agenda and believe that strategic collaborations with global organisations like WAIFC are fundamental to achieving our mission of facilitating economic development in Nigeria."

“The FPS sector is critical to every nation, it is a huge determinant of successful economies thus, EnterpriseNGR and its esteemed members are fully committed to ensuring the issues along the FPS sector are heavily addressed,” Ibikewe added.

Ibikewe holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations from Tufts University, an MBA from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan, and a Law degree from the University of Lagos. She was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1986.

Prior to joining EnterpriseNGR, Obi sat on various boards and held key management positions bordering management consulting, credit and marketing, credit risk management, and human resources.