Obi donates N10m to College of Nursing Sciences

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the last general election, has donated N10million to the Holy Rosary College of Nursing Sciences, Emekuku, Imo State.

Obi, who made the donation Saturday as he visited the Nursing School, said it was part of his commitment to building a robust healthcare sector in Nigeria.

Addressing the nursing and midwifery students, Obi maintained that investing in health, which is a critical measure of development remains a vital tool for development.

He appreciated the management and staff of the institution for their efforts while encouraging the students to remain committed to their studies.

Speaking at the event, the Catholic Archbishop of Owerri Archdiocese and Proprietor of Holy Rosary College of Nursing Sciences, Emekuku, described Peter Obi as an obvious role model, not just to the youth in society, but to the political class of the nation. The cleric eulogised Obi for his humility, compassion and care for society.

According to a statement signed by Yunusa Tanko, former presidential campaign spokesman to Peter Obi, the Archbishop explained that right from Obi’s years as the governor of Anambra State, he has remained a true citizen of the nation who is consumed by the desire to contribute to the progress and development of the nation.

He also said that through his decent lifestyle, Obi has continued to inspire millions of youths to do what is right.

“The political class should begin to emulate Peter Obi, who though not in government, has continued to use his resources to contribute to the nation’s development and make life better for the people.

“He lives above the walls of tribal and religious divisions to care for society. We follow the news and we see how he travels around the nation from the North to the South, East and West. He remains a shining example of citizenship to the youth and the political class. May God bless his endeavours, and grant his sincere desire to lead the nation better,” Archbishop Ugorji said.