Obaseki votes, worry about slow election process

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has expressed worry over the slow process of the election.

The governor, who spoke to journalists shortly after casting his vote at 11: 14am, Ward 4 polling unit 19, Emokpae Model primary school in Oredo Local Government Area of the state, said the process can be made faster.

According to him, “Although the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) started a bit late in this center. You can see the turnout is quite impressive. My concern is that the process should be hastened so that we can clear the crowd.”

Obaseki, who was accompanied by his wife, Betsy Obaseki, however, noted that from his observation “of about three or four voting, the process is almost flawless.

“It is too early to make any conclusive statement after two hours into voting. We are going to go round and see what is going on across the state and population centers”.

Speaking on the security situation and rumors of ballot box snatching at a polling unit in ward 4, he said “It is too early to snatch the ballot because voting has not really taken place yet, we need to reconfirm that story. It doesn’t make sense to snatch a ballot box that doesn’t have ballot papers in it.

“We will check that and verify but I am confident because we made adequate preparations to ensure that every polling unit has at least five security personnel; If it is not the police, it will be the civil defence or DSS.”