Obaseki tasks police to rescue kidnapped wife of late Zakawanu, other family members

The Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has expressed shock at news of the kidnap of the wife and other members of the family of the late Zakawanu Garuba, a former speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, and has tasked the Edo Police Command to immediately launch a rescue operation.

According to reports, Mrs. Zakawanu and other relations were kidnapped between Kogi State and Okpella in Edo State while on their way to Auchi for late Zakawanu’s funeral ceremony.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, said a rescue operation commenced immediately the incident was brought to the attention of security agencies in the state and the Police Commissioner, Johnson Kokumo, is working with his Kogi State counterpart to ensure the victims’ rescue.

“Governor Godwin Obaseki is deeply saddened by this incident, which he described as distressing more so, with the passing of Rt. Hon. Zakawanu Garuba, earlier today. He has ordered the Police Command to ensure that the kidnap victims are rescued. The Commissioner of Police has contacted his Kogi State counterpart and leading the rescue operation,” Osagie said.

He maintained that the governor has ensured that the police get all the necessary support to track down the kidnappers and fast-track the safe rescue of the victims.