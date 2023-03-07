Obaseki seeks women’s support to win legislative seats, avert impeachment

The Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has urged Edo women to save him from impeachment by voting for the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming State House of Assembly elections scheduled for Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Obaseki, at a meeting with women from the 12 wards in Oredo local government area (LGA) of the state, alleged that plans were underway by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to rig the election, stop the present administration’s reforms and impeach him.

The governor, represented by Osaigbovo Iyoha, his chief of staff, noted that a vote for the PDP in the House of Assembly elections will help sustain the developmental strides of the administration.

He said: “The March 11, 2023 House of Assembly election is for Governor Godwin Obaseki to sustain efforts at developing the state and making life more meaningful and better for Edo people.

“Plans are ongoing by the APC to rig their way through on March 11 so as to impeach the governor and stop his developmental programmes which have benefited the people of Edo State.

“We will stop plans to disturb the governor and his developmental strides in Edo State. We are appealing to the people to vote for PDP and stop the enemy of the Edo people from halting our progress as a people. All our votes must be one way. It must be PDP all the way,” he added.

Osaro Idah, director-general Edo State PDP Campaign Council, on his part, appealed to PDP women in Oredo and the state to support Obaseki, mobilise for PDP candidates in the election and ensure they secure victory in the House of Assembly election.

Meg Aigbokhae, woman leader in Oredo council, said: “The election is critical and our party needs to be victorious as the party needs its members in the House of Assembly to be able to support the governor to continue with his developmental strides in the state.