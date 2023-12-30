Obaseki congratulates newly promoted Major Generals

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has congratulated a group of senior military officers hailing from the state on their recent promotions to the rank of Major General. This recognition comes as a testament to their unwavering dedication and significant contributions to the Nigerian Armed Forces.

In a statement released, Governor Obaseki said, “I offer my sincere felicitations to Major General TB Ugiagbe, Acting Chief of Military Intelligence; Major General JE Osifo, Commandant of the Nigerian Army School of Finance and Administration; Major General MO Ihanuwaze, Director Budget Army Headquarters; Major General SI Musa, Director Legal Service (Army), and Major General EO Agbebaku.”

The Governor’s message highlighted the unique qualities and achievements of these individuals. “As a government, we take immense pride in the fact that our sons in the Nigerian Army have continued to display the indomitable Edo spirit, which places hard work, diligence, and determination as core virtues in pursuit of excellence, and we celebrate their genius and accomplishments,” Obaseki added.

In addressing the nation’s current security challenges, the Governor expressed confidence in the newly promoted officers. “Your promotions come at a critical and challenging time in our history when the country is in dire need of distinguished individuals with the zeal, expertise, and leadership skills to brave the odds in tackling the various security challenges it faces head-on.”

Governor Obaseki also conveyed his hopes for the positive impact these promotions will have on the military’s efficiency in addressing security issues. “I am confident that you will bring your zest and unparalleled expertise to bear in addressing these challenges, ensuring the safety and security of our people,” he stated.

“On behalf of the Government and good people of Edo State, I extend my best wishes even as we hope that your well-deserved elevation will bring about improvements in our military operations and strengthen our capacity to overcome the nation’s myriad security challenges,” the statement read in part.