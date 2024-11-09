Obaseki calls for continuity of Edo progress

Governor Godwin Obaseki has stressed the importance of continuity for the benefit of Edo state’s citizens.

The governor stated this while reflecting on the significant achievements of the past eight years highlighting progress in healthcare, education, agriculture, and economic empowerment.

Obaseki emphasised the need for the incoming administration to build on the foundation laid, saying “it is crucial that the incoming administration builds on the solid foundation we have laid. Sustainability is key to maintaining the progress achieved.”

He urged stakeholders to remain focused on the collective good of the state.

Obaseki, while highlighting progress recorded, he reflected on the revitalisation of primary healthcare centers, construction of new hospitals, and introduction of health insurance schemes to ensure affordable care.

“Our healthcare system has undergone a significant transformation… We are safeguarding the future of our citizens,” he said.

He noted that the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation program has improved teaching quality and created an inclusive education system while initiatives enhancing food security and empowering farmers have thrived, making Edo State a hub for agriculture.

“We are now a key contributor to the national food basket, and our rural communities are more prosperous because of this agricultural revolution,” he added.

Highlighting progress recorded in economic empowerment, he disclosed entrepreneurship programs have equipped thousands with skills and resources, reducing unemployment.

Obaseki reaffirmed his commitment to a smooth transition, encouraging the next leadership to remain committed to the vision of a prosperous, inclusive Edo State.

He said, “We have demonstrated that with the right policies and dedication, progress is achievable… Together, we can continue to uplift our people and secure a brighter future for all.”

