Obaseki allocates land to NAFDAC to build office in Edo

Governor Godwin Obaseki has allocated a parcel of land to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) for the siting of the agency’s office in Edo State, reassuring that his administration will provide the certificate of occupancy (C-of-o) within seven days.

The governor disclosed this when he received Mojisola Adeyeye, the director-general of NAFDAC, who visited the Government House in Benin, the state capital.

Obaseki noted that given the vital role the agency plays in the regulation of food and drugs, it was necessary for the state to have its own office to help fight fake and substandard drugs, food and medicines.

He said: “I have approved the allocation; it’s just for you to go for an inspection on the land. I promise you that within seven days you will get your C-of-o. We are hoping that your office will have the complement of a full laboratory so with that, you will help to bring investment into the State.”

Speaking, the NAFDAC boss said the land allocation to the agency would strengthen its mandate of ensuring safe food and drugs at the state level.

“Seven state offices have been constructed and five more including Edo State office, which were provided for in the nation’s 2020 budget, are to be constructed. The unavailability of land for the project has delayed the project,” she added.