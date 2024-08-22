Obasanjo to speak at former Punch editor’s book launch

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo is set to be the special guest speaker at a book launch of the immediate past Editor of The PUNCH, Dayo Oketola.

The book is authored by Oketola as his contribution to the development of the pen profession.

The book, ‘The Catalyst: Nigerian ICT Evolution Through a Journalist’s Lens,’ will be launched on September 17, 2024, at an exaugural lecture to mark the end of his time as an editor and celebrate his nearly 20 years of experience in journalism.

The event will take place at the Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos, by 10 am.

Oketola, now a senior member of the PUNCH Editorial Board, left as Editor of The PUNCH following the organisation’s management-level shake-up in June.

Read also: Obasanjo, Buhari, others expected as Tinubu convenes first Council of State meeting today

While serving as editor, he won the Editor of the Year prize at the Nigeria Media Merit Awards (NMMA) in December 2023.

He also led the organisation to win the Newspaper of the Year at the same award ceremony. Oketola, a consistent journalism prizeman, also won the Editor of the Year Award at The Industry Awards 2022.

He is a two-time winner of the Zimeo Excellence in Media Awards in Johannesburg 2015 and Nairobi 2016, among numerous awards during his illustrious journalism career.

In a statement, Oketola said, “I am excited to announce the upcoming launch of my book, The Catalyst: Nigerian ICT Evolution Through A Journalist’s Lens, scheduled for September 17, 2024.

“On the same day, I will also be hosting an exaugural lecture to celebrate my tenure as Editor of The PUNCH and nearly 20 years in journalism.”

Speaking further, the former editor described his years in journalism as one that had driven advocacy and impacted different sectors of the economy.